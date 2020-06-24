Dan Ige believes win over Calvin Kattar will put him in UFC Featherweight Title contention

Dan Ige feels he is one win away from entering the UFC Featherweight Title picture.

Ige will be facing Calvin Kattar at the UFC Fight Island.

Dan Ige

Dan Ige will be headlining a UFC event at the Fight Island against the equally exciting Calvin Kattar. In the lead-up to the fight, the former has claimed that a win over Kattar would put him in title contention.

Ige was recently in conversation with MMA Junkie and during the interview, he noted that Kattar is a "true test", but he will aim for a victory and eventually earn himself a shot at the UFC Featherweight Championship.

Dan Ige feels a win over Calvin Kattar puts him in UFC Featherweight Title contention

Dan Ige is currently on an absolute roll in the UFC. He has won six fights in a row and is on the back of wins over Mirsad Bektic and Edson Barboza. With his next fight against fellow striker Calvin Kattar right around the corner, Ige will now aim for a win and enter the UFC Featherweight Title picture.

“It’s literally right there. Everything is up for grabs. This whole sport is about timing. You see guys, Gilbert Burns for example – a guy that went on the fast track, fought anyone, anywhere, any time, short notice. That’s what it’s all about. It’s opportunities, stepping up, taking opportunities, taking risks, and that’s how you get ahead in this game. And he just beat the No. 1 contender, Tyron Woodley, and earned himself a title shot – and that’s what I’m looking to do."- Ige told MMA Junkie.

Dan Ige then addressed the upcoming title rematch between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski, who will be fighting four days before Ige and Kattar throw it down in the Octagon at the Fight Island.

Ige claimed that it would be a good timeframe and given that other Featherweight contenders could fight later in the year, 'Dynamite' could earn himself a shot at the 145-belt once he gets past Kattar.

“I know Volkanovski and Max are fighting four days before us, and so it will be a good timeframe. You got the other guys lined up probably later in the year, but you never know what will happen. In my mind, I’m expecting one or two more but I have one really tough guy to get past and that’s going to be a true test but once I get past him, I’m right there. I’m right within the reach of the title so I’m not gonna let it slip through my fingers.”

Dan Ige and Calvin Kattar will be facing off on the 16th of July at the UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi in what promises to be an exciting Featherweight clash.