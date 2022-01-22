Dana White blames the "not so smart people" around Francis Ngannou for contract controversy

Dana White is unsure how the contract drama with Francis Ngannou will play out. White blames the heavyweight champion's representation for the impasse.

Ngannou's deal reportedly expires in December 2022 and his current relationship with the world's premier MMA organization is not the most cordial. It does not help matters that Ngannou is represented by Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which has a rivalry with Endeavor – the UFC's parent company. White has taken several digs at the Cameroonian fighter's representation in the media.

On the latest episode of The Ringer MMA Show, Ariel Helwani stated that the UFC had sent Ali Abdelaziz, a manager they're on good terms with, to help resolve the situation. However, the current heavyweight champion opted to stay with his agent Marquel Martin.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Dana White was quizzed about Francis Ngannou's situation. The UFC president said he'd been involved in contract drama for 20 years and would assess the situation after the big fight on Saturday.

When asked if he was interested in retaining Ngannou's services, White said:

"I was super high on Francis when he first came in here. And Francis and I have had our moments over the last several years. I bumped into him at dinner a few weeks ago and we had a good conversation. It was funny because we needed to talk and the universe made it happen. We'll see what happens. I don't blame Francis Ngannou as much as I blame the not so smart people around him."

Check out Dana White's interview with TMZ Sports below:

Francis Ngannou isn't worried by Ciryl Gane's perfect 10-0 record

Ciryl Gane has taken to MMA like a duck to water and has accrued an incredible array of skills in a little over three years. In his brief professional career, he's racked up 10 wins without suffering a loss and defeated several high-ranked fighters.

However, Franis Ngannou isn't bothered about his upcoming opponent's spotless record. During a recent interview with Trevor Noah, 'The Predator' praised Gane but said he'd overcome undefeated fighters before:

"A fight will never be easy. When you are going to fight a man, you don't know what will happen. There is no fight that is going to be easy. But he's a tough guy. He's a very good, talented opponent, and very good contender for me. But you know, the fact that you said something like 'perfect record'. There is not a perfect record, and I have seen 10-and-0 before. He's not my first 10-and-0. And, of course, [you] know what happened to those 10-0."

Watch Francis Ngannou's interview with Trevor Noah below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch: Who will win the biggest fight of 2022?

Edited by Aziel Karthak