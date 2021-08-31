"Dana White is honestly a legend" - Colby Covington praises the UFC president for ignoring cancel culture and standing up to the 'woke mob'

UFC welterweight Colby Covington has praised UFC president Dana White for not paying heed to 'cancel culture'.

In an interview with Dana Loesch for The First, 'Chaos' gave White props for standing his ground against the "woke mob."

"Dana White has, you know, been such a godsend to the promotion, to the sport of MMA. He stood up to cancel culture, the woke mob tried to cancel the UFC, tried to cancel Dana White, tried to say, when we were still fighting and giving fighters opportunity to make a living during the pandemic, 'Oh, all the fighters, this is so unsafe. God, people are going to be dead, there's going to be dead bodies tripping over the street.' He said 'No, I'm not backing down. I'm gonna give these fighters a chance to fight and compete and make a living and put food on our tables and roofs over heads'. So, Dana White is honestly a legend and I can't thank him enough for standing up to the woke mob and not backing down," said Colby Covington.

You can watch the interview with Colby Covington below:

The 33-year-old hasn't always shared a healthy relationship with White. A few years ago, 'Chaos' confronted the UFC president in a casino, asking why he was not being given a shot at the title. Covington, who was recording the entire incident, was told by White to stop filming.

See footage of the confrontation below:

Colby Covington will fight for the UFC welterweight title in November

Colby Covington will headline the UFC 268 card in November. 'Chaos' will take on Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title.

The fight will be a rematch as the two welterweights squared off for the first time at UFC 245 in 2019. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' managed to get the better of Covington and won the fight via TKO in the final round.

The contest was later awarded the 'Fight of the Night' honor and both fighters received a bonus of $50,000 each.

