Dana White doesn't have an idea for Anderson Silva's last two remaining UFC fights

Anderson Silva's current UFC contract is about to expire after two remaining fights.

Could 'The Spider' eventually end up facing Conor McGregor or Anthony Pettis?

Former UFC Middleweight Champion, Anderson Silva has been teasing a potential fight against Welterweight sensation Anthony Pettis. 'The Spider' and 'Showtime' had a small interaction on social media and eventually agreed on facing each other.

UFC President Dana White though has no idea of what to do with Silva for his last two remaining fights in his current UFC contract. White recently spoke with ESPN and during the interview, he opened up on what's in store for 'The Spider' for his remaining fights in the UFC.

Anderson Silva recently turned 45 but the former UFC Middleweight Champion still seems pretty active when it comes to Octagon competition. However, the only concern for Anderson at this stage of his career should be the fact that he has just one win in the UFC in the past eight years under the promotion.

Anderson's last win in the Octagon was a controversial victory over Derek Brunson at UFC 208 in Brooklyn. 'The Spider' is set to compete in his final two fights in the UFC and while it remains to be seen if the promotion will offer him a new contract, Dana White remains unsure of his plans for Silva.

“I honestly don’t know what to do with his last two fights. When Anderson’s really ready to fight, we’ll sit down and look at it, and we’ll figure out what we thinks makes sense for him next. There’s a lot of things that goes into the decision-making process with an Anderson Silva. His age, what he gets paid – all that stuff’s important.”- White told ESPN (transcribed by MMA Junkie).

White further discussed the idea of a potential fight between Silva and Pettis, stating that he's not crazy about it and rather prefers to make a fight that means something.

“I’m not crazy about it. You’ve got a guy that fought at 145 pounds and a guy that’s in the conversation for the G.O.A.T. at 185 pounds and walks around at 210, 215. It’s not a big fight that really means something. I like making fights that mean something, so I’m not crazy about that fight.”- White added.

What's next for Anderson Silva?

Anderson Silva recently called out Conor McGregor and challenged 'The Notorious One' for a showdown in the UFC. However, it seems pretty unlikely that the UFC would book a fight between the Irishman and the Brazilian veteran. It remains to be seen what plans the promotion has for Silva from here onwards.