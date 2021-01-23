Dana White predicts Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Ahead of the epic clash between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, Dana White makes a prediction about how the fight will go down.

The UFC president recently appeared on The Jim Rome Show and was asked to opine on whether he was expecting a fast and aggressive start from Conor McGregor. The general consensus surrounding the fight is that unless 'The Notorious' can secure a knockout in the early rounds, Dustin Poirier will possibly be able to wear him out to clinch a victory. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is also of the same opinion.

Dana White agreed with it, highlighting that Conor McGregor should try and get a KO within the first one and a half rounds if he wants to win.

"You laid it out perfectly. If you talk to anybody who considers themselves an expert, they will say that Conor is going to come out fast and go after him like he did with 'Cowboy', and if Poirier can get through a round and a half, Conor will start to slow down. Cardio is going to become a factor," Dana White said.

Dana White also weighed in on Conor McGregor's claim that he will knock Dustin Poirier out within 60 seconds. White said that it would be a 'ridiculous' claim, if not for the previous records Conor McGregor has of making predictions and then proving them to be true inside the octagon. He did so the last time he faced Poirier as well.

Conor McGregor had predicted back in 2014 that he would knock 'The Diamond' out in the first round. He was yet to become the 'Conor McGregor' we know today, but he still went ahead and did exactly what he said he would do. Dana White pointed that out and stated that with Conor McGregor, nothing is really impossible.

Conor McGregor: It's laughable

To Conor McGregor, the fact that fans and MMA experts are questioning his cardio and conditioning is a 'laughable' idea. The Irishman addressed the matter in an interview with Farah Hannoun on UFC 257 media day, and said that it made him want to 'chill a little bit'.

"That makes me want to chill maybe a little bit. I'm gonna land heavy blows in the 60 seconds for sure. I may chill but then get into the late rounds for experience. I don't take it as disrespect, but people just think it's all 'get-to-late-rounds' but this time around it's - for me and my internal self and my camp and my people - it's laughable. We'll get in and see what happens," 'The Notorious' said.

Either way, Conor McGregor pointed out, it will not end well for Dustin Poirier.