Dana White reveals how many pay-per-view buys UFC 257 is likely to do

Conor McGregor has never failed to bring in big numbers for a UFC pay-per-view, and it seems like he is definitely going to live up to his reputation at UFC 257.

Dana White revealed in a promotional interview on The Bubba Army podcast that the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier fight is currently trending at 1.5 million pay-per-view buys. The actual number can be much more than that.

The UFC president was asked if Conor McGregor was UFC's all-time-biggest franchise ever. Dana White agreed with the notion "one hundred percent". He then went on to talk about his relationship with 'The Notorious' and revealed how it is like to make a fight with him.

"We're having a great three day[event week]. We did ABC on Saturday, killed it. We were supposed to be on ESPN+ on Wednesday. They actually switched that, they're simulcasting it now on ESPN+ and ESPN the network. And then Saturday, the McGregor fight is trending at 1.5 million pay-per-view buys." Dana White said.

Dana White truly has no reason to not call Conor McGregor the biggest franchise that UFC has ever seen. Five of the top six highest grossing UFC pay-per-views feature Conor McGregor in the main event. His UFC 229 bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov is at the top with a massive 2.4 million buys.

Dana White: Conor McGregor makes UFC fights fun to watch

Advertisement

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference

Conor McGregor is not only UFC's biggest asset at the moment as a fighter, but also one of the greatest showmans ever in the promotion. When it comes to hyping up fights or selling bad blood with rivals, there is no one like 'The Notorious'.

Dana White is well aware of that and heaped praise on Conor McGregor in the interview, while also highlighting how he makes every fight of his exciting to watch by making near-perfect predictions. This time around, Conor McGregor has predicted a 60-second KO of Dustin Poirier, and has also promised a grand walkout to the octagon.

"The guy is fun to watch fight. He is predicting that he's gonna knock out Dustin Poirier within 60 seconds... With a guy like Conor, it's fun. We have a good time promoting these fights, doing these big fights. I mean the kid is saying he's gonna knock out the No. 2 ranked guy in the world in 60 seconds. And normally, that type of talk would be silly. But if you look at what he has done in the past. He has said exactly what he was going to do to Jose Aldo. He said exactly what he was going to do to Eddie Alvarez, and the list goes on and on. The guy does what he says he's going to do and that makes it fun."