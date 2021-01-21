"Everyone knows what the money fight is"- Conor McGregor claims that UFC lightweights are fighting for a shot at him and not Khabib Nurmagomedov

In the lead-up to the UFC 257 pay-per-view, Conor McGregor has been doing his usual rounds of the media. In a recent interview with UFC's Megan Olivi, not only did McGregor have a further take on his main event against Dustin Poirier but also spoke on the co-main event between Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler.

As per The Notorious One, he believes that both Hooker and Chandler know what's at stake at UFC 257 and even added that both fighters are quite aware that they aren't fighting for a spot opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor believes the UFC 257 co-main event recognizes the money fight

Conor McGregor has noted that he is quite interested in seeing the co-main event fight between Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler. The Notorious One further added that both Hooker and Chandler know the magnitude of the position they're in and that both of them have something to prove.

"Yeah, I'm excited to see it. I know the two lads know the magnitude of the position they're in, both got something to prove. Chandler coming over from a different organization, you know, climbing up into the premier organization and then Hooker looking to bounce back. Two good fighters, they know what's at stake. It's only going to translate into a full-on fight and I'm excited to see it."

Conor McGregor further gave his take on Khabib Nurmagomedov's announcement over the past weekend. The former UFC double champion believes that his arch-rival won't be coming back to the sport and everyone, including Hooker and Chandler, recognize what the real money fight is.

"You know, it wasn't an announcement. It was a refusal. It was a no. It's fear, he's not interested in coming back, you know, he's gone. So I feel it was almost long playing it and it is what it is. If you think the two lads in the co-main event are fighting for a spot at that, everyone in the company knows what the real fight is, what the real fight is, what the money fight is, what the main fight in the business on the entire planet is."

Conor McGregor will be returning to the octagon this weekend against Dustin Poirier in the first UFC PPV main event of 2021. The UFC 257 event is scheduled for the 23rd of January and promises to be a historic event.