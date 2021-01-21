'That makes me wanna chill' - Conor McGregor admits he may start slow to prove his endurance against Dustin Poirier

Fans questioning the ability of Conor McGregor to last all five rounds makes him want to "chill a little bit", said the Irishman on UFC 257 media day.

Ever since Conor McGregor claimed that he will knock Dustin Poirier out in 60 seconds, people have been talking about his cardio and conditioning, and whether it works against his favor if the fight went to the fourth or fifth rounds.

Conor McGregor addressed the issue in an interview with UFC Arabia's Farah Hannoun ahead of UFC 257. Hannoun asked what his opinion was on the matter was. Conor McGregor said that he was considering taking a step back in the fight to take it to the later rounds just to prove his critics wrong. According to 'The Notorious', it is a "laughable" idea that people think he will not be able to win later into the fight.

"That makes me want to chill maybe a little bit. I'm gonna land heavy blows in the 60 seconds for sure. I may chill but then get into the late rounds for experience. I don't take it as disrespect, but people just think it's all 'get-to-late-rounds' but this time around it's - for me and my internal self and my camp and my people - it's laughable. We'll get in and see what happens."

Sat down with @TheNotoriousMMA to discuss his #UFC257 headliner vs. Dustin Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Max Holloway who he spotted skateboarding 🛹 outside, and much more. Interview coming soon to @ufcarabia pic.twitter.com/nG5KsKrq8m — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) January 20, 2021

Conor McGregor: It's not going to end well for him

Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone

Farah Hannoun also asked Conor McGregor about his 60-second verdict, and what made him so confident about the prediction - was it faith in his own game or was he certain that Dustin Poirier will fall short. Conor McGregor said it was bit of both, but mostly confidence in his own training.

The former two-division champion believes his shots will be too hard for Dustin Poirier to withstand. But if he does, Conor McGregor does not mind that either.

Advertisement

"There's these stylistic errors in his game that feed into me so well, but it's the confidence in my preparation for sure, you know. He's tough, he's a little bit heavier than he was, as am I. And for me, I also want to have more time in the octagon. So, I would relish a longer bout, I just don't see him withstanding the shots. If he does, excellent. We'll celebrate in there. It's enough. It's not going to end well for him, that's for sure."