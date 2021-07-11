Dana White reveals what the UFC 264 buy-rate is expected to be

Dana White expects UFC 264 to sell 1.7 to 1.8 million PPV buys. Post 8 PM in the United States, the buy-rate was over 1.2 million, the UFC president told reporters at the UFC 264 post-fight press conference.

It is important to note that White estimates 1.7 to 1.8 million PPV buys just in the United States. Worldwide, the numbers could escalate even higher.

The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 sold 1.6 million PPV buys, making it the second most successful event in the promotion's history.

McGregor's fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov still tops the list of highest-selling UFC PPV events. The highly-anticipated show was purchased by 2.4 million fans. 'The Eagle' emerged victorious in the fight, submitting McGregor in the fourth round.

McGregor's rematch with Nate Diaz also sold 1.6 million PPV buys.

When 'The Notorious' returned to the UFC in 2020 against Donald Cerrone, 1,350,000 people bought the UFC 246 PPV.

The fifth-highest selling UFC event was McGregor's first outing with Nate Diaz, which culminated with a submission win for the Stockton fighter.

UFC 264 had a strange ending

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

The much-hyped trilogy contest between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier had an anti-climatic end. 'The Notorious' broke his ankle in the final seconds of the first round as he took a step back.

McGregor collapsed on the canvas as Poirier pounced on his opportunity to finish the Irishman, only to be stopped by the bell.

During the break, ringside doctors deemed McGregor unfit to continue, which rewarded Poirier with victory via a TKO.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Conor McGregor said his rivalry with Poirier hasn't been settled yet. The Irishman also suggested that he showcased superior boxing during the fight.

