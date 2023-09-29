Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis' contract details, Charles Oliveira's future, and more.

#3. Dana White shares 2017-2023 incredible body transformation

Dana White has spoken a lot about his body transformation of late, especially the contribution of human biologist Gary Brecka.

In a recent Instagram post, White shared a before-and-after comparison picture, where on the left side was a picture of him from 2017, and on the right side, was a picture taken this year. The change is easily visible to the eye, as the UFC CEO looks absolutely shredded in the 2023 photo.

Several public figures, both from the world of the UFC and outside, congratulated him on the change. Among them were Bruce Buffer, Maxx Crosby, Josh Brolin, Mario Lopez, Pearl Gonzalez, and many others.

#2. Logan Paul shares certain pay details

Logan Paul recently revealed that he is not getting paid a flat-rate figure for his upcoming boxing match. Dillon Danis, meanwhile, is not entitled to a share of the pay-per-view sales, said Paul.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'The Maverick' said that Danis will not get to reap the profits of promoting the fight with his incessant online trash-talking:

"He's a good troll, he's done a great job, I've got all the back end and he's got none of it. So s***, keep lining my pockets, shout out. He gets a flat rate, I don't even have a flat rate which is unfamiliar for most fighters, most take flat fees but I'm a social media guy.

"I fully understand the marketing power that we have so I was okay (with) taking no flat fee and going 100 percent back end. Dillon was the opposite and he had to pay $100,000 to Scott Coker of Bellator just to let him fight."

Logan Paul is scheduled to fight Dillon Danis on October 14. KSI will take on Tommy Fury on that same card.

#1. Charles Oliveira talks potential move to UFC welterweight

Charles Oliveira has run through the who's who of the lightweight division in the past few years, except for the current champion Islam Makhachev. He's set out to fix that in October.

If he wins the fight and retakes the title, the question of whether he'd want to move up a division naturally arises.

In an interview with James Lynch for My MMA News, 'do Bronx' cleared up his stance on a potential shift to welterweight.

"Really, my future just kind of depends on how things play out. If the money's right, the situation's right, you know, it feels good for me, [then] a 100 percent. But it just has to be in the right circumstances."

Charles Oliveira will challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight belt at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi on October 21.