Tristan Tate agrees a line was crossed in Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul beef, but it wasn't the online harassment of Nina Agdal

Tristan Tate has suggested that a line was indeed crossed in the Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul feud, but it wasn't the online harassment that Paul's fiance Nina Agdal faced.

Dillon Danis, a jiu-jitsu savant and MMA fighter, is scheduled to make his boxing debut against YouTuber and WWE superstar Logan Paul (0-1 professional boxing). In the leadup to their fight, Danis has consistently targeted Agdal, making a myriad of derogatory statements against the Danish supermodel. 'El Jefe' has also posted a number of NSFW photos and videos of hers.

Nina Agdal recently secured a restraining order against Dillon Danis. Agdal has sued Danis for harassment and defamation, alleging that he publicly unraveled her private content by hacking her social media accounts.

In a video that's currently making the rounds online, social media influencer and former kickboxer Tristan Tate has discussed the Danis-Paul-Agdal situation. 'Talisman' indicated that it was Paul and Agdal who crossed the line by going the legal route against Danis. Tate stated:

"Did anybody cross the line? Yes. The line was crossed by whoever's idea it was to press legal charges against him, to sue him, to drag him through court. Because, frankly, this is the fight game, and people say horrific things."

Tristan Tate alluded that boxing greats such as Mike Tyson and Joe Frazier too probably crossed the line with their pre-fight trash talk. He recalled that Tyson threatened to "eat" Lennox Lewis' children before their fight in the early 2000s, but Lewis didn't sue him.

'Talisman' further insinuated that back in the 1970s, Joe Frazier, a legendary Christian boxer, insulted Muhammad Ali for being a Muslim and vowed to make him bow to Jesus Christ. Highlighting that trash talk is an integral part of the fight game, Tate explained:

"A lot of boxers refused to call him Muhammad Ali, his Muslim name, and kept calling him Clay or Cassius Clay. Very, very offensive. No, they did not cross the line. Maybe, they did. But this is the fight game. And I think the only line would've been crossed is if Lennox Lewis launched a lawsuit back in the early 2000s against Mike Tyson for saying that."

Watch Tristan Tate discuss the topic in the video below:

Dillon Danis hints at possible withdrawal from Logan Paul fight

The Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul boxing match is booked to serve as one of the two headlining matchups of the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card on October 14, 2023. Both Danis and Paul have repeatedly accused one other of trying to withdraw from their fight.

While Logan Paul has cited Dillon Danis' previous fight withdrawals, 'El Jefe' has alleged that the YouTuber is using lawsuits to avoid fighting him. In multiple tweets, Danis has lately hinted at potentially pulling out of the matchup due to the legal troubles he's facing. Resultantly, there's widespread speculation that Danis might pull out and Paul could end up facing backup fighter Mike Perry instead.

