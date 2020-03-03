Dana White wants the rematch but unsure if Conor McGregor is willing to wait for Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference

Will the rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov ever come to fruition? Well, if you asked UFC president Dana White this question a month ago, he would have said that a rematch between the two fierce rivals is likely to take place sometime in the near future, but now, he doesn't know if the Irishman is willing to wait for the undefeated Russian anymore.

TMZ caught up with White recently and he said that McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov will be the fight to make if the latter manages to successfully defend his lightweight title against Tony Ferguson in the headliner at UFC 249.

However, since the fight is scheduled to take place in April and given Nurmagomedov usually doesn't compete until a few months post Ramadan, McGregor will have to remain inactive for a better part of this year which he ideally isn't inclined on doing post his impressive victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

White said that the 'Notorious One' is already eager to return to the Octagon, hence, he is unsure whether the Irishman will be willing to wait for his Russian counterpart.

“Khabib, if he wins – but I don’t know if Conor wants to wait for him. We’ll see what happens. Conor might not wait. They hate each other. If you think you’re going to do an interview with Khabib and he’s going to say great things about Conor McGregor, it’s never going to happen. If you interview Conor McGregor, he’s never going to say great things about Khabib. They hate each other."

White also mentioned that McGregor isn't picky when it comes to selecting his opponents and has always been willing to go up against anyone the promotion puts in front of him.

“First of all, Conor does not hand pick his opponents. Conor McGregor has fought anybody that we’ve asked him to fight and who’s been available. I mean, guys have pulled out on Conor two or three times. Conor literally went to the gym and said, ‘Tell me who I’m fighting.'”