Danial Williams shares thoughts on upcoming Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes rematch

On August 26, ONE Championship will host arguably the biggest rematch in the promotion’s history when Demetrious Johnson gets another shot at ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes. On that night, the global mixed martial arts organization will present ONE 161 to North American fans at U.S. primetime when it debuts on Amazon Prime Video.

In an interview with MMA Sucka, former WMC Muay Thai world champion and ONE Championship star Danial ‘Mini T’ Williams discussed his excitement for the upcoming rematch. He also predicted a winner for the highly anticipated showdown.

“I don't know, it's a hard one to pick. I got to meet [Demetrious Johnson] in the last fight show, properly and he is just an awesome guy and just his MMA story. And you know, he's a bit of an idol of mine when he was fighting back in the UFC. So yeah, it would just be an amazing story for him to get that title but yeah, Adriano Moraes mad, yeah, he's no joke. And he's a very patient fighter. I think DJ will have a new game plan going forward as well. Slight edge to DJ, hope he gets it.”

The pair's previous fight at ONE on TNT 1 in April 2021 ended in shocking fashion when Demetrious Johnson was knocked out for the first time in his mixed martial arts career. ‘Mighty Mouse’ caught a leg kick from Moraes and attempted to close the distance. In the process, Moraes landed a sneaky right that rocked Johnson, sending him to the canvas.

Moraes immediately pounced. As Johnson attempted to get to his feet, ‘Mikinho’ landed a knee strike that rendered ‘Mighty Mouse’ unconscious, forcing the stoppage in round two.

Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes look to continue their winning ways in ONE 161 main event

Since their first meeting, both fighters have earned submission victories. The two returned to the circle at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary event ONE X in March. Adriano Moraes successfully defended his world title once again, this time against Yuya Wakamatsu, earning a third-round submission victory.

That same night, Demetrious Johnson defeated Muay Thai phenom Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a critically acclaimed mixed-rules bout via second-round submission.

The two will run it back on the biggest stage yet when the promotion debuts its global entity to 200 million Amazon Prime Video subscribers. Like many, Williams is pumped up.

“Yeah, man, it's going to be absolutely insane, And I'll definitely be watching, that's for sure.”

