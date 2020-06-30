Daniel Cormier adds a new training partner for the Stipe Miocic fight

Daniel Cormier is adding a New Jersey fighter to his team.

In his last MMA fight, Daniel Cormier is pulling out all the stops.

Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier is looking to close out his future Hall Of Fame career on a high note. Even though it is a great personal story, DC's retirement does affect the UFC's Heavyweight division.

With his American Kickboxing Academy home still shuttered due to the pandemic, he's had to do what many other fighters have had to do and train at home.

While he's dropped some weight thanks to Tyler Minton, he'll have to continue his camp without him, as Minton went back home to be there for the birth of his child.

Tyler, who's his go-to guy, is a student of George Lockhart who is looked at as one of the G.O.A.Ts in nutrition. Daniel Cormier told Ariel Helwani he expects to face Stipe Miocic at approximately 230-235 pounds.

He has some of his regular teammates, like Deron Winn, working with him in the wrestling department. He's now bringing in an outsider to help him combat Miocic's boxing.

And with the success Miocic got from letting his hands fly into Daniel Cormier's body, it's a smart move. That fighter is New Jersey native "Overtime" Corey Anderson.

DC confirmed the news on Helwani's show and you can hear about it from the 13:55 mark.

Advertisement

The 4th ranked Light Heavyweight while being a decent wrestler, is a much better boxer. This is one of the reasons why he successfully teaches Boxing and Muay Thai at Nick Catone MMA.

Corey Anderson is just an inch shorter than Stipe Miocic, has a longer reach, and is faster. Corey Anderson's go to is ripping the body which is a small hole in Cormier's wrestling heavy game.

DC has said a couple of times that Stipe Miocic better be prepared for five hard full rounds of wrestling. Perhaps it might be just a ploy, and DC has decided to end his career letting his hands fly.

Daniel Cormier also mentioned that with his wife Salina being pregnant, there's no way Anderson will be allowed to stay in their house during the pandemic.

A Daniel Cormier win and retirement makes the very next top Heavyweight fight one for all the marbles as they say. A vacant Heavyweight title fight in November or December would be a great way to end the calendar year that went sideways quickly.

And Daniel Cormier isn't the only one that'll walk away possibly. There are some close to him that think whatever is the outcome of the fight, Stipe Miocic might end his career on August 15th at UFC 252 as well. If it goes down like that you can expect the UFC to finally agree to a sweeter deal for Jon Jones to finally move up to heavyweight for the Francis Ngannou fight.

Not that a rematch between "The Predator" and Curtis Blaydes isn't worth a title; it's the way "Razor" was demolished that makes it apprehensive for the strap.