Daniel Cormier believes Dana White will ensure Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson happens

Cormier revealed that he has wanted this fight to happen since forever

DC vouches for the fact that Khabib is the hungry to face Ferguson inside the Octagon

Daniel Cormier

Future UFC Hall Of Famer Daniel Cormier is the one guy who wants the much anticipated showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 to go down probably more than anyone else in the UFC.

The former two-division champion is a good friend of the undefeated Nurmagomedov and the pair often train together at the AKA gym. Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Cormier revealed that he has wanted this fight to happen since forever.

“I may be the only guy that wants this more than Dana White. I might be the only guy that wants this more than Dana."

The fight was called off on four occasions previously and there were fears of the fight being cancelled for an unprecedented fifth time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic; however, DC believes that it actually will go down this time because he has faith in UFC president Dana White who has promised to give the fans what they have been waiting to witness for years now.

“I do believe he’ll get UFC 249 done. I don’t doubt him. I don’t doubt Dana. When he usually sets his mind to something, he gets it accomplished. I think his will and his passion has really guided this sport to places we never thought we’d be.”

Both Cormier and White want this fight to happen desperately but having known Nurmagomedov for years, the former heavyweight champ vouches for the fact that Khabib is most hungry to face Ferguson inside the Octagon and nobody in the world wants this fight as bad as the reigning lightweight king. Having said that, DC said he believes Ferguson must feel the same way after having waited for years to finally get his hands on The Eagle.

“I’ve known Khabib for years. I know how much this particular fight means to him. He wants to fight Tony Ferguson. He wants to beat Tony Ferguson. I feel like he’s been preparing himself as well as he ever has in order to go accomplish that goal. Not only Khabib, but I’m sure Tony feels the same way. Dude has been waiting for years to get his hands on Khabib. What’s Tony won in a row now? 12 fights? It’s insane."