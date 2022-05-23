That is where the judging gets f***ed up a little bit - Daniel Cormier brings up Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 1 to question Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira decision 

Daniel Cormier ripped into the judges' decision in last Saturday's bout between Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira at UFC Fight Night 206.

Long stretches of the fight took place in the clinch, with Holm being in control for the most part. However, two out of three judges scored the fight in favor of Vieira after five rounds.

The former two-division UFC champion vehemently disagrees with the judges' call. On his personal YouTube channel, Cormier brought up the first Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal bout to contest the result of Saturday's main event.

"This is where I don't really understand what I'm watching in terms of the fight. ... Both had so much control time against the side of the octagon, that I don't know how they are losing the fight. And I think probably the most famous instance in which that happened was, Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman the first fight. If there is no value in clinch control, then how did Kamaru win that fight so dominantly the first time he fought Masvidal?"

As far as 'DC' is concerned, Holm's gameplan was similar to Usman's. As such, he believes Holm should have been awarded the decision victory. The future Hall of Famer added:

"I'm not saying dominant in terms of damage. I'm talking about [how he was] so dominant across the scorecards. Very few judges scored the round for Jorge Masvidal outside of round number one. What they did was give value and give credit to Kamaru Usman for putting Jorge Masvidal in a position that he did not want to go to for extended periods of time. That is where I think the judging gets f***ed up a little bit."

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments on Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira:

Holly Holm upset with Ketlen Vieira loss

Holly Holm admitted that she wasn't happy with the judges' decision. Believing she did enough to win the fight, the former UFC women's bantamweight champion told MMA Fighting:

"I really don’t give her three rounds. You would have to give her three rounds to win the fight. I don’t really give her three rounds. But I always want perfection on my side so I want to make it so clear that there’s not even a question but I really felt like I won the fight."

However, judges Mike Bell and Derek Clear disagreed with Holm as they both scored the fight 48-47 for Ketlen Vieira. Sal D’Amato had it 48-47 for Holm.

