Daniel Cormier calls Kevin Holland 'the breakout fighter of 2020', hints he will get him in UFC 4

As the famous EA Sports' slogan goes: 'It's in the game.' Kevin Holland will hope that he is the 'it' in this case after a UFC legend hinted at his addition to UFC 4.

Holland went on an amazing run in 2020, which he capped off with a knockout win over Jacare Souza. Afterwards, he called to be put in the UFC video game. Well, it appears he will be getting his wish, as former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier, who works on the video game, says he will get "Trailblazer" in the video game.

Who wants to play @EASPORTSUFC video game as me AND have in fight audio smack talk capabilities?!

Let’s unlock me & a BIG MOUTH Kevin Holland feature!

1k Retweets and maybe we can make it happen ehh @dc_mma ?! #callbigmouth #EAsports #UFC pic.twitter.com/KfjhpKYPe7 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) November 20, 2020

Cormier also claimed Holland is his breakout fighter of the year after going 5-0 in 2020. The news caught the attention of Holland, who pleaded with 'DC' to put him in the game.

Ayyyyy @dc_mma the year isn’t done until I’m in the game baby. https://t.co/mz0bv5m5WZ — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 22, 2020

Kevin Holland's incredible 2020

Kevin Holland is currently 21-5 as a pro, and 8-2 inside the UFC. Although he did lose to Brendan Allen last year, "Trailblazer" put all that behind him with a dominant 2020.

The 28-year-old kicked off the year with a 39-second TKO win over Anthony Hernandez in May. He then beat Joaquin Buckley in August, Darren Stewart in September, Charlie Ontiveros in October, before adding the KO win over Souza two weeks ago.

Kevin Holland's explanation for why he wants to fight Derek Brunson is unique 😅



(via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/sC8ExToCnG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 16, 2020

Now that Holland has all the hype behind him, his goal is to fight Derek Brunson in early 2021, who he says he has a beef with.

"First time he ever messaged me was to help him get ready for the Israel Adesanya fight, sadly I had to turn that down. In my eyes, I was thinking he was on the chopping block as it was. Then he hit me up after my Anthony Hernandez fight and told me he would slam me on my head if I ever tried something like that with him. It was probably in a joking manner," Holland had said to Chael Sonnen. "He's a wrestler, you're a wrestler, you could probably vouch that he was probably just giving me props letting me know good job, if you ever try that with me I'd hit you with a good takedown. Probably trying to start a conversation. In my eyes, I'm a striker, throwing me on my head is fighting words. You are trying to hurt me... When he said that I kind of bickered back and then we started to go back-and-forth. I'm a young guy that loves to fight. If you come at me, it is fighting words. I want to do what we sign up to do."

Derek Brunson or not, Kevin Holland is poised for a big 2021.