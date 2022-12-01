Michael Chandler has been angling for a fight against Jorge Masvidal. However, the No.11-ranked welterweight is seemingly uninterested in making the fight happen. UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier recently shared why he believes Masvidal should consider taking the fight.

Speaking on his podcast, 3 Rounds with Daniel Cormier, the former double champ stated:

"I believe there's more value in this fight for Masvidal than he even believes. He seems to still want to be champion, and I think that the first step in trying to be a champion is exactly what he's doing - trying to get on the same card as Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards because, as we saw before, that's how he got his first championship fight."

Cormier added:

"I think he needs to recognize that there's more value in the Chandler fight than he believes because it might just get him closer to what he wants, and that's another shot at the welterweight championship. The first thing you gotta do is find a way to get on that card, and if no one else is available, that guy in Tennessee would step up right away."

Although Masvidal continues to angle for a shot at the welterweight title, he will likely have to wait until after the trilogy between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards. As he searches for an opponent for the same card, Cormier believes that facing Chandler would be a compelling fight.

Watch Daniel Cormier share his thoughts on Jorge Masvidal and Michael Chandler below (starting at the 7:45 mark):

Daniel Cormier shares thoughts on Michael Chandler's call out of Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor

Following his UFC 281 third-round submission loss to Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler called out Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor. Former double champ Daniel Cormier believes the call-outs have signaled a change in mentality for the No.5-ranked lightweight.

Speaking on his podcast, 3 Rounds with Daniel Cormier, the MMA analyst stated:

"This tells me that Mike's focus has shifted a bit. It feels like now the title isn't at the forefront for Michael Chandler because the guys that he's calling aren't in championship contention. You all know that Jorge Masvidal's championship days are a bit behind him and Conor McGregor also is not in title contention."

With losses in three of his last four fights and a crowded lightweight title picture, Chandler appears to have temporarily put his title aspirations on hold. Instead, he is angling for a money fight by calling out two of the biggest names in the sport.

Watch Daniel Cormier discuss Michael Chandler's mentality below (starting at the 3:20 mark):

