Daniel Cormier suggests matching Jorge Masvidal against Kevin Holland or Sean Brady

Daniel Cormier has two individuals in mind for Jorge Masvidal's next opponent – Kevin Holland or Sean Brady.

During an episode of ESPN MMA's DC & RC show, Cormier pointed out that because of Masvidal’s three straight losses, his next fight should likely be against an up-and-comer rather than a fellow established name. The former two-division champ said:

"Jorge Masvidal is gonna find himself in a position now where he's gonna be fighting guys that have a little less name value than what he has fought before. Just very recently... he was arguing with somebody online but he told him that they weren't worthy of the fight because they're not known. I'm not exactly sure who it was but Masvidal was going back and forth with someone and I believe that it has to be someone at that level."

With that in mind, 'DC' suggested a couple of names that fit the bill. According to Cormier, 'Gamebred's' next outing should be against the likes of Kevin Holland and Sean Brady. Continuing with his point, Cormier added:

"It's going to be a rising contender. A guy like a Sean Brady. Those types of guys that are on their way up. Maybe a Kevin Holland who is now starting to make some waves at 170 pounds."

Watch Daniel Cormier's comments below:

Jorge Masvidal could fight the winner of Kevin Holland vs. Sean Brady

The only problem with Daniel Cormier's suggestion is that the two names he suggested appear to be on a collision course to fight each other.

Following his submission win over Tim Means at UFC Austin, Kevin Holland called out fellow welterweight prospect Sean Brady. During his post-fight interview, 'Trailblazer' said:

"Yo, I hear Sean Brady really needs an opponent, so I'm down for that. I hear he wants to fight in August, but I was thinking September. So Sean, if we can figure something out, that'll be my third fight this year, and I still got time to do two more. We don't slow down, we step it up!"

ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto then reported that Brady has his sights set on Belal Muhammad, but is open to fighting Holland as an alternative.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Kevin Holland calls for a fight against Sean Brady. I interviewed Brady last week, he's been trying to get a fight with Belal Muhammad but specifically mentioned Holland by name as a fun possible alternative. Kevin Holland calls for a fight against Sean Brady. I interviewed Brady last week, he's been trying to get a fight with Belal Muhammad but specifically mentioned Holland by name as a fun possible alternative.

With that being the case, Jorge Masvidal is likely out of the picture. However, it's entirely possible that 'Gamebred' could face the winner of a Holland-Brady matchup if it comes to fruition.

