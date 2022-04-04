"I think it's a mistake" - Daniel Cormier weighs in on Khamzat Chimaev-Darren Till friendship; says 'Borz' should "continue to be a mystery to people"

Daniel Cormier thinks it's a bad idea for Khamzat Chimaev to be such close friends with Darren Till and that the Chechen fighter should continue to remain a mystery to people.

Currently, Chimaev is scheduled to fight Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 next weekend in Jacksonville, Florida. If 'Borz' is able to defeat Burns, he's likely to score a title shot against current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Till and Chimaev started training together at the gym a few weeks back. Since then, they've created a YouTube show and have been featured on different podcasts together as well. They also attended UFC 272 last month as a duo.

'DC' thinks it's better for Chimaev to remain in the shadows and continue to add to his mystique. During a recent interview with Damon Martin on MMA Fighting, Cormier said:

“I love the whole buddy-buddy thing with Darren Till [but] I think it’s a mistake. I think he should continue to be a mystery to people. I think he should spend as little time in front of the public, and showing who he is, pulling the curtain back. I would pull the curtain back as little as I could if I’m Khamzat. Just because the mystery is good for him.”

Check out Daniel Cormier's interview below:

Gilbert Burns' insane preparation for Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns knows his next opponent may be the most physical challenge he's faced in recent years.

The UFC welterweight contender and former title challenger gave MMA Junkie an inside look at his strength and conditioning training for his pivotal bout against 'Borz'.

Watch Burns' insane workout at The Institute of Human Performance in the video below:

Burns will attempt to shut down the hype around Chimaev and take away his undefeated record. Looking to earn another shot at the title, 'Durinho' wants to build off his win over Stephen Thompson. The 35-year-old is 7-1 in his past eight bouts.

Khamzat Chimaev is out to prove that he's truly the next big thing. He burst onto the scene in the UFC and has put away all his opponents with stoppages in a quick fashion. Additionally, the 27-year-old has absorbed only one significant strike in his four UFC appearances.

Edited by Allan Mathew