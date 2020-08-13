Daniel Cormier is set to take on Stipe Mioic at UFC 252 this weekend, as he challenges for the UFC heavyweight championship for the second time in his career. Cormier, 41, has indicated already that he wants to retire after this fight regardless of the outcome.

This is the third time both men will be standing across each other inside the octagon. The score between them is currently set at 1-1, with Cormier finishing Mioic at UFC 226, and Miocic returning the favor at UFC 241. The winner of this rubber match might well be dubbed as the greatest heavyweight in UFC history.

Cormier has fought some legends throughout his career in the form of Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, Anderson Silva, Anthony Johnson, Alexander Gustafsson, and many more.

Before the crucial and much-awaited bout at UFC 252 we take a look back at Cormier's best 5 performances in MMA.

1.Daniel Cormier vs Antonio "Big Foot" Silva (Strikeforce heavyweight GP)

Daniel Cormier stopped Antonio Silva at round 1

Antonio "Big Foot" Silva was supposed to take on Fabricio Werdum in the semifinal of Strikeforce heavyweight Grand Prix tournament. But Werdum got hurt and was replaced by Daniel Cormier.

Cormier, who was 8-0 in MMA at that time, was relatively unknown going into the fight. On the contrary "Big Foot" was one of the most famous heavyweights of the planet and was coming off a TKO victory over Fedor Emelianenko.

Cormier, a former Olympian in 2008, has always been known for his wrestling pedigree mainly. But he showed some fiery striking against Silva. His powerful hands combined with some fast and crisp boxing turned out to be too much even for a veteran striker like "Big Foot". Cormier caught Silva early with an uppercut, finishing the fight inside 4 minutes and moved onto the final.