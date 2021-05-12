"Basics, basics, basics"- UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush unveils his game plan for bout against Tony Ferguson

Beneil Dariush has revealed that he’s going to go back to basics in order to try and beat Tony Ferguson at UFC 262.

This Saturday night, Dariush is set for the biggest fight of his UFC career thus far as he prepares to lock horns with “El Cucuy”. The lightweight clash could see Dariush vault himself into a position of real prominence in the 155-pound division, or it could showcase that he isn’t quite ready for the elite level just yet.

Dariush gets smart

Whatever the case may be we’ve got an exciting co-main event on our hands and Dariush is well aware of that fact:

“The way I prepare for it is meat and potatoes - basics, basics, basics. Because I know he’s a wild guy, and the best way to beat wildness is just fundamentals. That’s kinda what I’m thinking, just stick to my fundamentals they’re gonna overcome eventually.”

Ferguson has lost his last two fights against elite level lightweights in the form of Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira. Gaethje put a dominant beating on him back at the start of the pandemic, whereas Oliveira came within seconds of submitting him in yet another one-sided affair.

Dariush has power but he also has precision and against someone as unpredictable as Tony Ferguson, he needs to be prepared for all possible outcomes. There’s no possible way of knowing what he’s going to do next. While many think he’s now “washed up”, that’s precisely the kind of thing that’s going to motivate Ferguson to prove everyone wrong.

There are few bigger opportunities in mixed martial arts than competing in the main event or co-main event of a big pay-per-view. UFC 262 may not be the biggest card of the year so far, However, with a stacked crowd in attendance down in Texas, you just know the guys and girls on this card are going to give it everything they’ve got.

The main event between the aforementioned Oliveira and Michael Chandler will be contested over the UFC lightweight title. If Beneil Dariush can emphatically beat Tony Ferguson, he may be just a few more wins away from a shot at the belt himself.