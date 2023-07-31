Davit Kiria ready to use his fearsome boxing skills to stop Tawanchai’s ferocious kicks

Georgian standout Davit Kiria knows the path he needs to take in order to come out on top against Thai sensation Tawanchai this Friday.

Kiria, a 40-win veteran and former GLORY Kickboxing world champion, will look to secure the biggest win of his combat sports career when he takes on reigning ONE world champion Tawanchai.

The bout will go down as part of the promotion’s stacked ONE Fight Night 13 card at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before Davit Kiria makes his fifth walk under the ONE Championship banner, the 31-year-old featherweight sat down with the promotion to share some insight into his game plan. He said:

“I have to use my skills and boxing to stop his kicks,”

Davit Kiria goes into his first appearance of 2023 determined to get back into the win column after dropping back-to-back bouts against Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong and Mohammad Boutasaa in his last two outings.

Of course, scoring a win this Friday night will is much easier said than done when he squares off with one of the most deadly strikers in all of ONE Championship.

Tawanchai is on an incredible four-fight win streak, with three of those victories coming by way of knockout. That streak also includes a brilliant unanimous decision win over Petchmorakot Petchyindee to capture the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Next, Tawanchai will strap on the eight-ounce gloves for a kickboxing clash against the highly decorated veteran of the sport.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.