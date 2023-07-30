Davit Kiria on fight with Thai phenom Tawanchai: “We all know he is a good kicker”

Former GLORY Kickboxing world champion Davit Kiria is gearing up for a tough test when he meets Thai superstar Tawanchai.

The Georgian standout will be making his fifth appearance under the ONE Championship banner this Friday night as he steps inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a kickboxing clash against the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

With fight night closing in, David Kiria sat down with ONE Championship to discuss his upcoming clash with Tawanchai and his game plan to compete against one of the promotion’s most prominent strikers.

Kiria said:

“The game plan? We’ll see in the fight. I can’t talk about everything, but we all know he is a good kicker. ”

Kiria has struggled to find the win column since signing with the promotion in 2021, though he has admittedly faced some tough opponents. The fighter is 1-3 in ONE with losses coming against Giorgio Petrosyan, Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong, and Mohammad Boutasaa. His lone win came against Enriko Kehl at ONE: First Strike nearly two years ago.

On the other hand, Tawanchai is an impressive 5-1 in ONE with 129 career wins. Currently, he is on a four-fight win streak, with victories over Saemapetch Fairtex, Niclas Larsen, Petchmorakot Petchyindee, and Jamal Yusupov. Three of those victories have come by way of knockout.

He will look to add another win to his resume, this time in eight-ounce gloves rather than the four-ounce ones he’s accustomed to.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.

