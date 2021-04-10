"Defend or vacate" - Marlon Vera reacts to Aljamain Sterling undergoing neck surgery

In a recent interview with ESPN, Aljamain Sterling revealed his plans to undergo neck surgery. As the champion, Sterling's potentially nine-months-long hiatus could stall the 135-lbs division.

Bantamweight fighter Marlon 'Chito' Vera seems upset with Aljamain Sterling's decision. Following the breakout news of Aljo's neck surgery, Vera condemned the champion for not defending his title sooner. The No. 15 ranked bantamweight wants the belt relinquished if Sterling goes out of action for nine months.

Defend or vacate mferrrrrrrrrr — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) April 10, 2021

Marlon Vera also questioned the genuinity of Aljamain Sterling's claims about being injured:

Is an act or fo real ? — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) April 10, 2021

Marlon Vera's dislike for the champion stems from a recent back-and-forth on Twitter. Aljamain Sterling's comments about Vera's victory over Sean O'Malley didn't sit well with the Ecuadorian fighter. In reply, Vera labeled 'Funk Master's' title fight at UFC 259 as "flukish".

@funkmasterMMA shut the fuck up Pussy fluke-ish is the weak way to won the belt u crotch sniffer https://t.co/b8OWhi4kB6 — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) April 6, 2021

Further, Aljamain Sterling mocked Vera for presuming his comments with a misleading headline.

Not entirely what I said but I understand why you’re tight 🤷🏾‍♂️ seems like you’re a headline reader lol. Best of luck to you Chito https://t.co/85lkHRBZ8D — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 6, 2021

Will there be an interim bantamweight champion in Aljamain Sterling's absence?

In an interview with James Lynch, Aljamain Sterling revealed what forced him to reconsider giving Petr Yan an immediate rematch. Sterling's neck is worn out by years of rigorous training which he says keeps getting progressively worse. A halt in training might be the only way to heal from his injuries, said the champion.

In the past, when UFC champions have taken a hiatus to recover from injuries or other personal issues, the UFC crowns an 'interim' champion to keep the ball rolling.

Speaking to ESPN, Aljamain Sterling cleared up his stance on an interim title matchup. Aljo recalled Petr Yan securing the belt in July 2020 (UFC 251) and then getting matched up for a December bout for his first title defense. Yan had to eventually pull out of the December bout due to "personal issues" and the fight was re-booked for a later date:

"I can't see a reason for an interim title fight when Yan won the belt in July [2020], was scheduled to fight me in December, and then had to push it to March," Sterling said. "He had enough time to heal from whatever fake injury he had. If he got that luxury, I should have the luxury of addressing an injury I've put off for years. Why would they rush an interim title for the sake of it?", said Aljamain Sterling.

Just strip this laughing stock from the title https://t.co/aG6cHxIH8Y — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) April 9, 2021