"Definition of a POS" - When Sean Strickland urged fans to stop idolizing Andrew Tate

Sean Strickland once fervently advised fans to refrain from admiring Andrew Tate.

The polarizing social media figure faces widespread criticism for offering counsel that a considerable number find to be misogynistic. His perspectives on women and societal issues resonate especially among young men worldwide.

The former UFC middleweight champion reacted to a video from renowned YouTube channel Warrior Poet Society's founder, John Lovell, analyzing Tate's rising popularity despite his contentious opinions. Strickland wrote on X and implored his followers to discontinue their reverence of the self-proclaimed 'Top G' and his viewpoints:

"Andrew Tate is the definition of a POS. Literal human embodiment of a bag of sh*t....... Y'all need to stop looking up to this human POS......"

'Tarzan' has previously vehemently condemned Tate for similar reasons. During his appearance on the FULL SEND PODCAST last September, Strickland voiced his disdain for Tate, citing what he views as a lack of moral integrity and unethical conduct.

The American mixed martial artist pointed out that Tate's behavior, especially in his business ventures, showcases a blatant disregard for honesty and a readiness to take advantage of others for personal benefit.

Andrew Tate and brother detained by Romanian authorities over UK-linked criminal charges

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were apprehended by Romanian authorities on Monday night after arrest warrants were issued by the United Kingdom for alleged s*xual offenses dating from 2012 to 2015.

Although the Tates were released the next day due to purported lack of evidence, the specter of extradition looms over them.

Four women accused the Tate brothers of s*xual violence and physical abuse, leading them to report the incidents to authorities in the U.K. However, the Crown Prosecution Service chose not to proceed with criminal charges against the decisive social media influencers. Consequently, the alleged victims turned to crowdfunding to cover their legal costs for pursuing a civil case against the brothers.

'Cobra' is also confronting charges in a separate legal case in Romania, accused of r*pe, human trafficking, and leading a criminal organization involved in the s*xual exploitation of women.

Tate, along with his brother and two Romanian women, was previously arrested near Bucharest in December 2022. Romanian prosecutors formally charged all four individuals in June of the preceding year, and they have vehemently refuted the allegations.