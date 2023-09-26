Sean Strickland takes "scared" jab at Andrew Tate while breaking character to deliver a powerful message to men

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland stands in stark contrast to several fighters who have seemingly aligned themselves with the preachings of controversial influencer, Andrew Tate.

Strickland, recognized for his outspoken nature, recently diverged from his typical demeanor to address Tate with unwavering conviction, urging his followers to cease admiring the polarizing internet personality.

Strickland has earned a reputation as one of the most forthright figures on the UFC roster, consistently voicing his unfiltered opinions on delicate societal matters. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Strickland passionately touched upon a subject close to his heart, emphasizing the pervasive societal pressure that compels individuals to gauge their worth by material possessions such as their choice of attire and vehicles.

In an impassioned monologue, Sean Strickland decried the culture that bombards people from childhood with commercial influences, urging them to embrace their existence and own lifestyle choices. He lamented the transformation of a generation of young men who evaluate their self-worth based on superficial attributes like cars and clothing.

Sean Strickland boldly declared his stance against conforming to these societal norms and advocated for a redefinition of masculinity rooted in character and fatherhood, denouncing the influence of corporations that have distorted the essence of true manhood.

'Tarzan' also aimed a disparaging remark at Andrew Tate, asserting that the controversial influencer would be too fearful to confront him in person. He stated:

"I'm telling you right now if you meet a girl and she doesn't want to be with you if you drive a Hyundai Accent, she ain't the f**king one. If Andrew Tate was right here he wouldn't even make eye contact with me. He is so f**king scared of me... I'm going to keep rocking my Hyundai Accent, we're going to keep making money."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below (8:30):

What did Sean Strickland say about Andrew Tate in the past?

In a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland didn't mince words as he launched an impassioned verbal assault on polarizing influencer Andrew Tate.

During the episode the topic of Andrew Tate surfaced, inciting a passionate response from Strickland. 'Tarzan' unreservedly branded Tate as a contemptible individual, stating:

“Here’s the thing about Andrew Tate. As young men, I could see why you guys look up to him because you are moral-less men. You have no values, you have no positive male role models, so you latch on to a piece of s**t like Tate,”

He further pinpointed Tate's business ventures, accusing it of duplicitous conduct by masquerading with the "lover boy" method and swindling individuals of their money. Strickland highlighted Tate's unapologetic demeanor, noting that there was no remorse, only a brazen acknowledgment of wrongdoing. In Strickland's words:

"To see the way he talked with no remorse, it wasn’t, ‘You know what, man? I did something so morally wrong. I took advantage of men, I took money from men,’ it was like, ‘No, f**k them. I’m a con artist, I’m a piece of s**t’.”

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below:

