“Weak men..money..who**s” - UFC star Sean Strickland issues cryptic message after filming podcast with famous NELK Boys

Sean Strickland reflected on his recent podcast with the Nelk Boys by sharing a cryptic message.

The Nelk Boys are viral content creators with over eight million subscribers on YouTube. The social media personalities also have a popular podcast that has featured many fighters as guests, including Nate Diaz, Alexander Volkanovski, Charles Oliveira, Anderson Silva, Sean O’Malley, and more.

Earlier this week, Strickland made an appearance on the Nelk Boys podcast, which hasn’t been released yet. The upcoming UFC middleweight title challenger reflected on his experience by saying this on Twitter:

“Did a podcast with the nelk boys.. Wasn't bad but it was just a reminder of where our culture is... Weak men..money..whores. Weak men create a culture of whores. Strong men creat a culture of strong women... I'm not without sin... Its hard to look in the mirror but I see it now”

In December 2022, Strickland lost a close split decision against Jared Cannonier, extending his losing streak to two. A month later, he bounced back with a short-notice unanimous decision win against Nassourdine Imavov.

On July 1, Strickland secured a second-round TKO win against Abus Magomedov for his second consecutive win. Due to the lack of title contenders, the 32-year-old earned an opportunity to fight Israel Adesanya for the middleweight throne in the UFC 293 main event on September 9.

Israel Adesanya calls out Sean Strickland for knocking out a sparring partner

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland have never quite seen eye-to-eye. As a result, there is lingering tension heading into their upcoming title fight in Sydney, Australia. In the past, Strickland has insulted Adesanya plenty of times, and the middleweight champion hasn’t backed down.

Earlier this week, Israel Adesanya called out Sean Strickland by sharing a video of the latter knocking out his sparring partner. ‘The Last Stylebender’ captioned the Twitter post with the following:

"Imagine doing this and thinking 'yea, good work today.' Useless insecure wasteman."

In April of this year, ‘The Last Stylebender’ regained the UFC middleweight title with a second-round knockout win against Alex Pereira. Adesanya’s proven to be one of the greatest strikers in UFC history, so it’ll be intriguing to see if Strickland can shock the world and emerge victorious on September 9.

