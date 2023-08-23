"Gender fluid weak beta males" - Sean Strickland rants about dwindling average men's income after allegedly being broke most of his life

Sean Strickland, who's self-admittedly been broke for most of his life, has suggested that the average male income is dwindling and that it's tough "being a man in 2023."

Over the past few years, Strickland has risen to prominence in the MMA community with his success inside the octagon. He's also gained notoriety owing to his socio-political opinions that often earn him severe backlash.

Strickland has now posted a series of tweets wherein he's highlighted the purported problems today's men face, particularly in the social and economic realms of life. The 32-year-old American fighter claimed that he's realized "hard work doesn't pay off."

He indicated that people working grueling manual labor jobs, such as concrete labor, get paid considerably lower amounts than those working relatively easier desk jobs like banking professionals.

Responding to a fan's tweet wherein they seemingly advised him to value the small victories in life, Strickland noted that while he has enough money to retire after fighting, society is betraying the average man. Besides, when asked if earning more money depletes his motivation to fight, Strickland disagreed and wrote:

"Naa man it motivates me that I don't have to fight to eat... having to fight to eat is what makes it shi**y now its fun"

Research studies show that the average woman still receives considerably lower pay than the average man in the US. Nevertheless, Strickland specifically spoke about the supposed plight of men in his native country, USA.

Strickland notably opined that during World War 2, American men were likely to die in the war but would get respect and wouldn't struggle for employment if they returned alive. He appeared to suggest that the current taxation system in the US, adversely affects men in regards to their earnings.

Moreover, he's consistently maintained that the US government and corporations are attempting to turn men into addicted and weak individuals. Reiterating the same, Strickland tweeted:

"I was thinking about how much I make vs how much the average man makes. It's bs what the government and corporations have done to men these days. Making depressed, addicted, gender fluid weak beta males. That's the goal.. Make more money at your expense. **Broke most my life**"

Check out the screenshots of some of Sean Strickland's tweets below:

What's next for UFC middleweight star Sean Strickland?

After suffering a pair of losses to close out the 2022 calendar year, Sean Strickland returned to the win column in January of this year (2023). Presently, Strickland is on a two-fight win streak. His most recent matchup witnessed him secure a spectacular second-round TKO victory over Abusupiyan Magomedov, whom he faced in July 2023.

The No. 5-ranked UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is scheduled to face UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for the latter's title at UFC 293 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The UFC 293 event's live broadcast will take place on September 9, 2023, in the US (September 10, 2023, in Australia).