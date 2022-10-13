"I'm almost hoping Russia f***ing nukes us" - Sean Strickland believes American "beta males with man buns" need a rude wake-up call

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is known for his controversial statements. He has now made yet another dubious claim stating that he wished the US would be nuked by Russia because American fighters are "too soft."

Strickland's previous appearance in the UFC will be one he hopes to forget after suffering a KO loss to Alex Pereira. The Brazilian put an end to 'Tarzan's six-fight winning streak in the octagon and will now face UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 next month.

The No.7-ranked middleweight recently appeared on Brendan Schaub’s Food Truck Diaries to discuss the UFC and his career. Strickland stated that the reason why there aren't more American champions is due to the fact that they're too soft:

"The American's are the biggest f******g pu**sy's. How many current American champs are there? You look at this bada** Brazilian that just knocked me out. Bro, American's are soft as f**k, too much f*****g Starbucks, life is too good for you motherf*****s. I'm almost hoping Russia f*****g nukes us just so our nuts get a little bigger dude. You guys are too soft. F***ing beta males with f***ing man buns and sh*t..."

Strickland will try not to make a habit of losing as he's set to return to the cage against former title challenger Jared Cannonier in December. 'Killa Gorilla' last faced Adesanya for the title and came up short, meaning both men will be hoping to return to the win column.

Catch Sean Strickland on Food Truck Diaries here:

Sean Strickland believes he's "not stable enough" to do more podcasts following appearance on Food Truck Diaries

Sean Strickland shared a cryptic post sometime back on Instagram stating that he may refuse the opportunity to do podcasts in the future after the outlandish remarks made by him on Brendan Schaub's Food Truck Diaries.

The polarizing UFC middleweight is no stranger to making controversial statements during interviews, but it appears as though the 31-year-old is currently self-reflecting on his appearance where he said he hoped the USA would be nuked.

In a post on his Instagram, Sean Strickland stated that he's not going to partake in long-form interviews for the time being:

"Just finished a Brendon Schaub podcast. I think this might be the last one I do... I'm not stable enough to speak...After a while I start advocating for puppy murder. No further request..."

Although he refused to elaborate on his post, 'Tarzan' shared the apology on Instagram before the episode was uploaded to YouTube. The American likely knew that some of his comments went too far and were going to make headlines.

