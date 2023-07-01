"YOUR KIDS SUCK" - Sean Strickland fires back at backlash from sexist comments, says leftist education system is destroying morals

After coming under fire for his sexist views at a UFC press conference on June 28, Sean Strickland has now responded viciously to his critics. In an explicit tweet, the UFC middleweight vented his bitterness with no qualms:

"Funny how many people got offended by "keep women in the kitchen. LISTEN! YOUR KIDS SUCK. You're [your] children are being raised and brain washed the leftist educational system with the help of tiktok. NO MORALS or VALUES. The way I grew up on the west coast. Destroying America"

'Tarzan' is scheduled to face Abusupiyan Magomedov at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday. In the pre-fight press conference, the 32-year-old fighter lost track of his bout in the weekend and went on a rampage, ending up making disparaging remarks about women.

"What you did man... you let these women come in workforce, now we make less money, you kids raising themselves on f**king TikTok. We need to go back to like 1942, we need to put women back into the kitchen. So I think, as a collective man group, we need to elect somebody to put women back in the kitchen."

Watch 'Tarzan's' controversial tirade here:

While Sean Strickland has always been a controversial fighter, his recent sexist and misogynist views have garnered widespread attention, putting the moral commitment of the UFC in question.

The promotion has taken action in the past, cutting Miguel Torres from its roster after his infamous "R*pe Van" tweet in 2011.

When Sean Strickland posted a series of homophobic tweets

Sean Strickland found himself in hot water due to his views on women and highly objectifying and sexist comments towards influencer Nina-Marie Daniele.

Last year, he landed in a similarly precarious situation after posting a series of homophobic tweets, which started after a user asked him if he would choose to have a gay son. 'Tarzan' quickly quoted the tweet and wrote:

If I had a gay son I would think I failed as a man to create such weakness..... If I had a wh*re for a daughter I'd think she just wanted to be like her dad lol!!

The tweet upset users online and he received swift rebuttals. However, instead of apologizing, Sean Strickland doubled down on his views and termed his original tweet a joke. He also mocked the pronouns and called those opposing him "beta males."

