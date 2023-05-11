Demetrious Johnson celebrates with his sons Tyron and Maverick in the Circle

Fans praised Demetrious Johnson for celebrating with his kids after defeating Adriano Moraes.

‘Mighty Mouse’ furthered his legacy on May 5 by getting his hand raised in the trilogy bout against Adriano Moraes. Shortly after the official decision was announced, the reigning ONE flyweight world champion celebrated with his wife and two sons in the Circle. He posted an image of the special moment on Instagram, with fans commenting:

“Seeing your boys ecstatic and emotional at the same time was precious. Big congrats champ! You did it!”

Instagram comment

“one of the best fighters and fathers in the game weather you decide to hang up your gloves or keep on fighting know we will always support 🫡🫡🫡🤝🤝🤝”

Instagram comment

“The GOAT but in so many ways more than just MMA. One of the best role models on the planet. Hats off to you🙏🏽”

Instagram comment

“I saw one of your babies crying and hugging your wife…It was the sweetest moment 🥹❤️”

Instagram comment

Demetrious Johnson's legendary resume was extended with his second win against Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. During his post-fight interview, ‘Mighty Mouse’ announced that he hasn’t decided whether or not to retire from MMA.

If Johnson does defend his world title again, his next challenger might be Kairat Akhmetov, who is riding a six-fight win streak after emerging victorious at ONE Fight Night 10.

For those that haven’t seen Demetrious Johnson’s latest world title defense, the replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

