Demetrious Johnson wants ONE Championship in Las Vegas: “That city is the fight capital of the world”

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson would love to see ONE Championship invade the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas when the promotion makes its highly anticipated return to the United States.

On May 5, ONE headed to the mainland for the first time in promotional history and delivered an epic night of fights inside the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado. In the main event of the evening, ‘Mighty Mouse’ successfully defended the flyweight world title against division rival Adriano Moraes.

The event also featured show-stealing performances from Thai fan favorites Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Stamp Fairtex.

Recently, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed that the promotion will return to the U.S. for four epic events. No other details have been announced as of yet, but if Demetrious Johnson gets his way, ONE will head to Sin City for another stacked night of fights.

"Well, it’s always going to be Vegas for me,” Johnson told MMA Junkie. “That city is the fight capital of the world. I’ll always pick Vegas. Next would probably be Atlanta, Florida. Colorado, you know, I love them. But I don’t want to do anything with the altitude."

Florida has often played host to some of the biggest combat sports organizations in the world, making it a viable option for ONE Championship.

One thing is for certain; after the immense success of ONE Championship’s critically-acclaimed North American debut at ONE Fight Night 10 earlier this year, fans will be chomping at the bit to catch a live ONE event in their hometown.

Where would you like to see ONE Championship head to in 2024?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.