Denice Zamboanga warns Xiong Jing Nan not to underestimate ‘Wondergirl’s boxing

No.3 ranked ONE atomweight MMA contender Denice Zamboanga believes women’s strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan would be foolish to underestimate the boxing skill of Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 14.

Returning to Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, fans will be treated to a series of bouts featuring some of the biggest names in women’s combat sports. Fast-rising fan favorite ‘Wondergirl’ will make her return to the Circle for the biggest fight of her career when she squares off with Xiong Jing Nan in a first-ever special rules striking bout.

With the elimination of kicks and knees, many believe ‘Wondergirl’ will face a decided disadvantage against Xiong Jing Nan. But Denice Zamboanga knows that it would be a big mistake to overlook Jaroonsak’s striking skills.

Zamboanga told The MMA Superfan in a recent interview:

“I think there will be adjustments but I don’t think it’s that big of a change because Nat’s father trains her really well when it comes to boxing”

“Her sister, Supergirl, has really great hands because of their dad. Now, I know that Nat’s training with her dad for this fight. I think this will be a good fight.”

'Wondergirl' will step inside the Circle for just the sixth time this Friday, and her finishes against Brooke Farrell, KC Carlos, and Zeba Bano, Nat Jaroonsak have already shown her ability to compete with some of the top female fighters in the world.

Of course, Xiong Jing Nang is in a class of her own, carrying an impressive 18-2 overall record with nine of those wins coming under the ONE Championship banner.

Will that advantage in experience be the deciding factor for ‘The Panda’ at ONE Fight Night 14, or will ‘Wondergirl’ shock the world and score the biggest win of her career thus far?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.