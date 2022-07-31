Did Amanda Nunes have a baby?

Amanda Nunes is the proud mother of Raegan Ann Nunes. The UFC double champion and her partner Nina Nunes welcomed baby Reagan into the world on September 24, 2020.

UFC strawweight Nina Nunes gave birth to the baby girl. According to a report by the New York Times, Nina Nunes started in vitro fertilization using a sperm donor in 2019.

In an ever-so-cute Instagram post, 'The Lioness' announced the birth of her daughter with a picture of her kissing the newborn while embracing her partner.

Having been in a relationship for many years, the UFC power couple tied the knot in 2019.

During the same New York Times report, 'The Lioness' is quoted saying she was initially a bit defensive about the idea of having a baby. The fighter, however, clarified that all her doughts were swept away once she saw Raegan's face for the first time:

“This is the next step in my life now, and I love it.”

At the recently concluded UFC 277 pay-per-view, Amanda Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight strap from Julianna Pena. With the win, the women's G.O.A.T restored her status as a UFC double champion.

Nunes currently reigns over both the women's bantamweight and featherweight divisions. The pro-fighter holds a record of 22-5 in her professional career.

Amanda Nunes says motherhood has given her more motivation

In a 2021 interview with TSN, Nunes revealed that being a mother helps her stay motivated. 'The Lioness' stated that the idea of being able to share her victories with her daughter was envigorating for her:

"All the time I'm like what is next? what is going to keep me like move forward?... Stuff like braking records? and ofcourse I have the belt at home with me... But this time it's different, you know, this time I'm going to be able to share it with my daughter."

Watch the full interview below:

Nunes added that being a mother made her happy and motivated. She claimed that waking up to her daughter's beautiful smile was enough to get pumped up and ready to tackle anything.

The 35-year-old seems to be a woman of her word, and as promised, baby Raegan was at UFC 259 to bask in her mom's triumph over Megan Anderson. During her post-fight interview at the event, Amanda Nunes dedicated her victory to her daughter.

Watch Nunes delicate her UFC 259 win to her daughter below:

