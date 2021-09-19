Did Michael Bisping really go to prison as he suggested during commenatary at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann?

Michael Bisping served a one-month sentence in a maximum-security prison in England.

Bisping got the MMA world extremely curious with a remark he made at the commentary table during UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann. The former UFC middleweight champion was asked by his fellow commentator Brendan Fitzgerald what he was doing in 2000. Michael Bisping replied by saying he was on his way to prison.

Bisping talked about the dark phase in his life in an interview with Ariel Helwani in 2019. 'The Count' revealed that he went to a maximum-security prison for one month when his wife Rebecca was seven months into her pregnancy.

"Of course when I was younger, I made a lot of mistakes. A lot of people do. I’m only human. Maybe I made some more than others, found myself in trouble with the law a few times. I was never a criminal but I was always quick to get into a fight. Go figure, I became a professional fighter. But yeah, I went to prison when Rebecca was seven months pregnant, so that was obviously a low point for me and for her," said Michael Bisping.

You can watch Michael Bisping's interview with Ariel Helwani below:

Michael Bisping went to prison for his involvement in a bar fight

Michael Bisping shared that it was a bar fight that landed him in jail for 30 days.

"It was a bar fight. I went into a bathroom and my friend was on the floor getting his head kicked in by two people, you know. So what are you going to do? A fight starts and then it spilled outside and continued out there...The cops pulled up. Long story short, I went to prison for a while.”

Bisping's time in the maximum-security prison was understandably a very unpleasant experience. According to him, he was only allowed one hour a day to go out and walk in circles. 'The Count' said the punishment was a blessing in disguise, and he changed his life around after that ordeal.

Michael Bisping spoke about the incident during his UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony, too.

Also Read

Watch the clip below:

UFC Europe @UFCEurope With the release of @Bisping's autobiography, watch The Count's UFC Hall of Fame speech in full on @UFCFightPass With the release of @Bisping's autobiography, watch The Count's UFC Hall of Fame speech in full on @UFCFightPass! https://t.co/nwFFARCSWx

From Conor McGregor to Paddy Pimblett, follow our extensive MMA coverage right here!

Edited by Avinash Tewari