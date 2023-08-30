Dillon Danis claps back at OnlyF*ns star, Sean O'Malley out-earned at UFC 292, former UFC champ gets emotional on Bradley Martyn's podcast: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we discuss Dillon Danis' recent exchange with Lena The Plug, Sean O'Malley being out-earned by co-main event fighter at UFC 292, and Aljamain Sterling's emotional discussion about the realities of a fighter's life.

#3. Dillon Danis fires back at Lena The Plug for supporting Nina Agdal

Dillon Danis is set to take on Logan Paul in a boxing match later this year. Ahead of their clash, Danis has been targeting Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, as a ploy to get inside the head of 'The Maverick'.

'El Jefe' has released a huge number of pictures online of Agdal with previous boyfriends, including Leonardo DiCaprio, and he has garnered some criticism online.

Lena The Plug, an OnlyF*ns and YouTube star, recently defended Agdal on X (formerly Twitter), which drew a reaction from Dillon Danis. Lena The Plug said:

"you’re pathetic. leave her alone."

Danis fired back with the following:

"Girls gotta stick together I guess, if their legs can’t."

See the exchange below:

#2. Sean O'Malley out-earned at UFC 292 as fight purses are released

Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling headlined UFC 292 last weekend, but neither of them walked away with the biggest fight purse.

According to MMA Fighting, it was Zhang Weili, who earned the highest salary at UFC 292 for her co-main event fight with Amanda Lemos.

'Sugar' was paid a flat fee of $500,000 for his win over Sterling, who also received a salary of $500,000. But Weili earned $520,000 for her victory over Lemos, who received $250,000 according to MMA Fighting.

#1. Aljamain Sterling breaks down in tears while reflecting on the life of a fighter

Aljamain Sterling's championship reign was ended at UFC 292 following a second-round TKO loss to Sean O'Malley.

'Funk Master' was the most dominant champion the bantamweight division had ever seen. He would have been the first fighter to defend the belt four consecutive times had he defeated O'Malley.

Aljamain Sterling recently appeared on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk, where he shared an emotional reflection on his career as a fighter. 'Funk Master' said:

"People only see the wins. They don't see all the other s**t... It was just like win or lose, it was one of those like I'm going to try to do this as best as I can."

He continued:

"I'm just happy I stuck with it and who would've thought almost 10 years later, seven years later, I'd be f**king a world champion, defended the belt three times, nine-fight win streak, fought all over the world, bought my mom a house. Life's good."

Watch the video below:

