Ariel Helwani recently offered a disappointing update on UFC 303. Elsewhere, Dricus du Plessis made a surprising revelation about his next fight.

Catch up with the top combat sports updates with Sportskeeda MMA's News Roundup.

Ariel Helwani gives a disappointing update on UFC 303

During the latest episode of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani provided a rather disheartening update on UFC 303 after a positive one a few days ago. He said that the main event fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was in "limbo" and the UFC is trying to figure out an alternative.

Trending

"The positivity that I talked about exactly one week ago today is nowhere to be found. I would say this fight is very much in limbo. I would say that it's hanging on and I would say the UFC is working very very hard right now to figure out a plan B. Now, the plan B could be someone stepping in to fight Chandler or the plan C could be a whole new fight."

Expand Tweet

Dricus du Plessis reveals next fight

Dricus du Plessis says that he has already signed the deal to fight Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, but the fight has not yet been finalized. A feud that has been simmering for over a year now will likely culminate at UFC 305 set to go down in August in Perth, Australia, as per du Plessis.

In a recent interview with Fight Wave, the South African said:

"I’m ready. I’ve agreed to everything. I’m ready. I’m going to do it... I don’t know what the hold-up is. I want it to be announced... I've said yes. I don't know from his side... Maybe the UFC is waiting for something."

Watch Dricus du Plessis' comment below:

Logan Paul reveals what went down in off-camera fight with Bradley Martyn

After a heated online back-and-forth, Logan Paul and Bradley Martyn fought off-camera to settle their beef. Paul has claimed that he won the fight. Paul eventually agreed to come to Martyn's Zoo Culture Gym in California under the stipulation that no footage be taken at all of the sparring session.

Both men signed waivers and competed without padding or gloves.

Speaking with his brother Jake Paul during Mike Majlak’s latest episode of The Night Shift, Logan revealed the details of the scrap:

"I hit him with the jab, he tried to take me down and we kind of went back into a wall so he couldn’t take me down... Then we kind of got into a weird clinch position, we backed up, then he threw a punch, he missed, I went under him. Then he kind of tried to get like a guillotine and lock my head. So I just used that, picked his a** up, slammed him on the ground."

"I had a rear naked choke in for one second but it slipped out, no legs – I didn’t even need to because he was flat – and then I just popped his head like a speed bag. Bro, that s*** was bouncing, it was soft too. Just bing, bing, bing."

Watch the two men interact before the secret fight:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback