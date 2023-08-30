"Doesn’t need a son he’s got Max" - Wishes pour in after Alexander Volkanovski welcomes third daughter with wife Emma

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has welcomed a new addition to his family, a third daughter.

Volkanovski took to Instagram to announce the news with a picture of himself and the baby, revealing that his third daughter is named Reign Volkanovski. He also lovingly showed appreciation for his wife Emma Volkanovski in the caption. He wrote:

"Reign Volkanovski. Baby girl number 3 😍 Long may she reign 🙏 Mummy absolutely smashed it today…love you baby ❤️"

Fans were quick to quip in with jokes and took a dig at Max Holloway, who has been bested thrice in title matches by Alexander Volkanovski.

"Volk doesn’t need a son he’s got Max 😂"

"Brother really living the life “reproduce and beat people up”"

Fans also joked about a potential fight against No.5 ranked contender Ilia Topuria.

"Kid #4 coming in December named illia Topuria 🗣️"

Many others sent in their best wishes and congrtulated the family. Reign joins her sisters Ariana and Airlie as the newest Volkanovski.

"Congratulations guys she is perfect 🩷 and what a beautiful name 🙊"

"'The King's daughter' . Congrats Champ🫡"

Some fans also lamented about Volkanovski not having a son to continue his legacy while others pitted his daughter as a future champion in the UFC.

"GIVE THIS MAN A SON!!! i need another volk to run the ufc in the future"

"I'm so happy for you Alex but your genes are too damn good for you to not have a son. Maybe one day"

"2046 UFC Strawweight champion of the world. Reign “THE GREAT”VOLKANOVSKI. Congrats Champ🚀🚀"

Dana White shuts down idea for a fourth Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway fight

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway have faced each other three times in title fights.

At UFC 245 and UFC 251, both fighters were evenly matched but Volkanovski still managed decision wins. However, in their last meeting at UFC 276, 'The Great' was utterly dominant and made sure to stamp his authority on the trilogy.

Hower, UFC president Dana White is not a fan of running back the matchup as he mentioned in a recent press conference.

“I just think that Volkanovski is so dominant right now. I mean, there’s people who believe he beat Islam [Makhachev]. I don’t know if you throw Max at him again at this point in Max’s career. I don’t love it. People want to know? Tell ‘people’ it’s a bad idea.”

