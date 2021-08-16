"Don't let your kids watch this" - Jake Paul sends a message to Tyron Woodley ahead of their boxing showdown

Jake Paul is confident about his chances of beating Tyron Woodley when they share the boxing ring on August 29. The 24-year-old is 3-0 in his professional boxing career, who now looks forward to extending his winning streak to four.

During his recent interview with TMZ Sports, Paul left a message for Woodley, warning him not to let his kids watch the fight because 'The Chosen One' will find himself 'unconscious on the canvas.'

"I would just say, Tyron, don't let your kids watch this (fight), man. You're gonna be unconscious on the canvas, bleeding out. I said the same thing to Nate Robinson and I'll say the same thing to you," said Jake Paul.

Watch Jake Paul's interview with TMZ Sports below:

Paul has previously registered victories against the likes of AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, and Ben Askren. It goes without saying that Woodley will be his toughest test to date, considering his decorated stint in the UFC.

Woodley won the UFC welterweight title in 2016 before going on to defend the strap three more times. After being dethroned by Kamaru Usman in 2019, the 39-year-old lost three consecutive fights, which forced the UFC to release him.

Jake Paul believes Tyron Woodley is at a disadvantage for training with Floyd Mayweather

Ahead of Floyd Mayweather's much-publicized bout against Logan Paul, the undefeated boxer had invited Tyron Woodley to train with him. Last month, 'Money' was seen helping the former UFC champion prepare for his upcoming fight opposite Paul.

However, according to Paul, training with Mayweather puts Woodley at a disadvantage because "hopping around with different coaches" will hinder his progress.

"I think it's a disadvantage for him actually. Him hopping around with different coaches, trying to learn different styles, that's not how you progress in this sport. You progress with one coach, one point at attention, doing the same things over and over again and then adding on top of that each time, and Floyd didn't even really have a strategy to go in and beat my brother, so how is he gonna tell Tyron what to do," said Jake Paul.

