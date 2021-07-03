"It was dope" - Tyron Woodley talks about training with Floyd Mayweather ahead of Jake Paul fight

Tyron Woodley is fighting Jake Paul in one of the biggest boxing fights of the year on August 28th. Former UFC champion Woodley is taking all the help he can get by training with one of the greatest boxers of all time in Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather recently fought Jake's brother Logan Paul in an eight-round fight and had an intense brawl with Jake in the build-up to that fight. When Paul's fight against Tyron Woodley was announced, Mayweather was the one who offered to help Woodley with his training.

Dear @jakepaul keep the 🧢 I'm taking your head clean off your neck! #GotchaSoul pic.twitter.com/f7Ba8MELJ4 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 1, 2021

Tyron Woodley recently went live on Instagram and revealed what it was like to train with the famed boxer while playing air hockey with his son. A snippet of the live video was reposted to YouTube by FightHype.

"A lot of people are asking me how was it to train with Floyd, how was the training session? It was dope. It wasn't just, oh lemme just do this for the pictures, lemme just do this for the clout, lemme just do it for everybody to say oh you have been training with Floyd. Nah, we really trained. We trained a couple days, it wasn't just that one time."

Woodley also explained what it was like to train in Miami. He thanked his team for setting it all up and revealed that the weather was a big hindrance but that he was working through it all.

Watch the video here:

Tyron Woodley uploads photos of him training with Floyd Mayweather

The former five-time UFC champion was honored to train with Mayweather, and he uploaded some photos of the session to his Twitter account. He captioned the post:

"Bank Robbery in progress. Y'all fucked up! It's stuck now!!"

Woodley and Paul will fight in Miami on August 28th. This will be Woodley's first foray into the world of professional boxing. On the other hand, Paul has fought three times professionally and holds a 3-0 record.

