"Don't think I don't have the power to pick" - Sean O'Malley warns Marlon Vera to settle down, threatens to pick former champ as first defense

Sean O'Malley is currently on his victory lap after defeating Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight title. This past Saturday, UFC 292 featured just four finishes, but one of those finishes was among the most emphatic knockouts in the history of the promotion's bantamweight division.

O'Malley's footwork proved too great an obstacle for Sterling, who overextended on a punch, only for 'Sugar' to glide out of his path and blast him with a right straight on his open side. After claiming victory, Sean O'Malley expressed an interest in facing Marlon 'Chito' Vera in his first title defense.

Despite refusing to acknowledge the loss he suffered against 'Chito,' O'Malley is clearly intent on avenging that loss. But on a recent video posted to his official YouTube channel, 'Sugar' spoke (at 20:36 minutes) about Vera's insistence that he sign the contract for the title fight. He has, however, advised Vera to settle down:

"And then the Chito thing worked out nice. Chito beat Pedro, but Chito, he needs to f****** settle down a little bit. He's like 'I'm ready to sign the contract, I'm f****** next in line.' I'm like chill bud, I finished Pedro in two rounds. You went to a decision in a boring fight. You wouldn't get a title shot off of that fight if it wasn't for me. So you need to f****** settle down or I'll pick Henry Cejudo, and don't think that I don't have the power to f****** pick who I wanna fight right now."

It was a clear warning, but one that was also punctuated by Sean O'Malley's continued insistence that he finished Pedro Munhoz. This despite their bout ending with a no-contest due to an accidental eyepoke.

Who did Sean O'Malley say he wants to box?

It seems that everyone is intent on following the Conor McGregor blueprint of capturing UFC gold and then trying to parlay their influence as champion into a massive boxing payday. Sean O'Malley is no different.

He has set his sights on boxing superstar Gervonta Davis, who most recently defeated Ryan Garcia via knockout. But it is unlikely that 'Sugar' will face 'Tank' so soon, as he has just won the bantamweight title and has no title defenses to his name.