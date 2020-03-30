Donald Cerrone willing to step up for UFC 249

Donald Cerrone has claimed that he wants to fight at UFC 249.

'Cowboy' has also been called out another rising Welterweight star.

Donald Cerrone

With UFC 249 right around the corner and with reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov stuck in Russia, veteran Octagon fighter Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone has offered to step up to the plate and fight at the pay-per-view.

Donald Cerrone offers to fight at UFC 249

Due to the massive coronavirus outbreak around the globe, Khabib Nurmagomedov recently traveled back to his native land of Russia to complete his training camp for his Lightweight Title bout against Tony Ferguson.

However, with the Russian government shutting down its borders, it seems pretty unlikely for 'The Eagle' to make his way back into the US for UFC 249. With Khabib vs Ferguson now in jeopardy for the fifth time, veteran fighter Donald Cerrone has taken to social media to offer his place for the UFC 249 card.

Cerrone posted the following on Instagram, claiming that he will be waiting for the call, regardless of the division he fights in:

What's next for Donald Cerrone?

It remains to be found out if Dana White will book Cerrone for UFC 249 in the absence of Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, 'Cowboy' was called-out by Gilbert Burns, as the latter took to Twitter and stated that he is willing to fight the veteran at the event.