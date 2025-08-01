Dustin Poirier's wife pens heartfelt tribute following his UFC retirement: "A true role model"

Dustin Poirier retired from MMA after a five-round slugfest against Max Holloway at UFC 318. While his swansong might have gone less than ideal, 'The Diamond' has the unbridled support of his loving wife Jolie as he steps into this next chapter of life.In his last dance at the Smoothie King Centre on July 19, Poirier suffered a unanimous decision loss to 'Blessed', bringing an end to a storied career marked by soaring zeniths and crushing lows.During his final post-fight press conference, Poirier opened up about his fears of leaving MMA behind, stating that fighting had always been his safe space.Now, almost two weeks after walking away from the sport, his wife has once again penned a heart-warming message, celebrating his achievements and reassuring him of what's ahead :&quot;I always dreaded the thought of you walking away from the sport that has shaped you into the incredible man you are today, but as the weeks go by I’m so thankful for it all... You truly have inspired us all to chase our dreams no matter what obstacles lie ahead.&quot;She added:&quot;You created a beautiful life for us, and we have even more to look forward to... A true role model to so many, especially our daughter &amp; baby boy to come. Can’t wait to tell him what a legend dad is. Thank you for including me on this journey.&quot;Check out Jolie Poirier's full statement below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDustin Poirier hopes to be an MMA sportscasterAlthough Dustin Poirier will likely never fight again, that doesn't mean fans won't see him in a UFC setting. Earlier this week the the 36-year-old revealed his new career path as an MMA sportscaster.In a post on X, he stated that he was eager to get back to the ESPN desk. For context, at UFC 314, 'The Diamond' served beside fellow MMA legend Chael Sonnen as a desk analyst for ESPN.Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:Poirier had also opened up about wanting to commentate for the UFC during his appearance on the #102 MMA Show of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.Check out Dustin Poirier open up about his commentating dreams below (1:51:54):