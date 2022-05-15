Dustin Poirier says Michael Chandler "smart" to not fight him, 'Iron' seemingly roasts 'The Diamond' after Michael Johnson's KO win at UFC Fight Night

It looks like Dustin Poirier’s campaign to get a fight on July 30 continues while Michael Chandler takes it as an opportunity to roast 'The Diamond' over a KO loss to Michael Johnson from almost six years ago.

Yesterday, Poirier took to Twitter to challenge any 155 and 170lbs fighter to fight him on July 30. In his post, he agreed to fight Colby Covington, who challenged the Louisiana native during his in-cage interview after defeating Masvidal at UFC 272.

However, fans continued the topic and asked about other potential matchups, including one against Michael Chandler. A fan brought up that ‘Iron’ recently declared he’s not interested in fighting Dustin Poirier.

‘The Diamond’ replied that it was a "smart move" by Chandler:

The exchange with fans led to Poirier calling Chandler "Michael Chinler." The Missouri native was sure to take note and didn't miss a chance to fire back at the earliest.

Michael Johnson knocked out Alan Patrick during the UFC on ESPN: Błachowicz vs. Rakić prelims, which was his first knockout win since 2016. Soon after the KO, Chandler took to Twitter to seemingly roast Dustin Poirier by reminding him that he was Michael Johnson's last KO victim:

"Speaking of Michaels & chins. Congrats to Michael Johnson on his KO tonight. 1st KO since Sept. 17, 2016 - UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Johnson. Clean KO at 1:35 of the 1st rd in Hidalgo, TX. Michael earned a Performance of the Night Bonus. #chinhistory #ufcvegas54 @DustinPoirier"

Michael Chandler explained why he isn’t interested in fighting Dustin Poirier

The fan referred to Chandler’s last interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, where he was asked who he would prefer to fight next, Nate Diaz or Poirier? ‘Iron’ Mike replied that he had no interest in fighting Dustin Poirier.

"I have no interest in fighting Dustin, honestly. To be quite honest, I think he’s a great dude. I think I like him for the sport, but I also think I was completely disregarded and pushed aside whenever I came into the organization. He completely disregarded me, he acted as though I didn’t deserve to be where I was."

Chandler also admitted that he didn't mention Dustin Poirier's name during his fantastic promo at UFC 274 because he simply forgot about him. 'Iron' ended by asking if Poirier was even a big draw.

Watch Michael Chandler talk about Dustin Poirier at 16:47 of the video below:

