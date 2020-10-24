Edson Barboza willing to move away from the UFC at the right price

Mixed Martial Arts and UFC veteran, Edson Barboza recently got back to winning ways in the UFC when he defeated Makwan Amirkhani at UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen. A part of the UFC roster for a decade now, Edson Barboza has come to be regarded as a household name. However, the Brazilian veteran has claimed that he is ready to move on from the promotion at the right price.

While speaking to MMA Junkie in a recent interview, Edson Barboza noted that despite being a part of the UFC for 10 years and after 24 fights, he wasn't being fairly compensated.

“I see a lot of guys that start signing right now with the UFC and make a lot more money than me. I work for UFC for 10 years. I have 24 fights in UFC. I have 10 bonuses. That’s crazy, if you think about that. Something’s wrong. I was very happy. Very happy with my job, very happy with UFC and everything, but right now I have to see what’s best for me and my family.”

“I’m so thankful for everything. But I need to see who is the best for me and my family right now. Let’s see. I’m very excited to see what’s going to happen in the next step of my career. One thing I know: I’m good. I’m a really good fighter. I always put on a show. I always do a good show. I do everything right. I never miss weight. I train hard. I have 24 fights in UFC. Tell me one fight that you thought was boring?

I always put on a good show, and I think I deserve a lot more. For sure. I really deserve a lot more. Let’s see what happens."

What could be next in store for Edson Barboza?

Being 34 years old, Edson Barboza could be open to a move away from the UFC.

The Brazilian fighter has been a part of the UFC for 10 years but other promotions, including Bellator MMA, could be potential destinations for Barboza.