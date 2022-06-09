Eugene Bareman answers if Kai Kara-France already had a shot at the title or if Deiveson Figueiredo's injury opened up an opportunity

City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman has answered whether or not Kai Kara-France versus Deiveson Figueiredo was the next fight before the Brazilian's injury. Bareman revealed that both Kara-France and former champ Brandon Moreno were "neck and neck" to face 'Deus da Guerra'.

Speaking on the It's Time For Sports YouTube channel, Bareman, who is the coach of Kai Kara-France, revealed that his trainee was almost guaranteed a title shot before the UFC tried to book a fourth fight between Figueiredo and Moreno.

"Kai was definitely in the running with Moreno [Brandon], neck and neck for that title shot. Kai kinda got pipped for that fourth fight, which is ridiculous in my mind. The fourth fight, I believe it went to the front of the queue, but now we're in the situation where we are now that Figueiredo isn't able to take that fight and now we're fighting for the interim against Moreno."

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo have fought three times for the flyweight title. The first ended in a draw and the second with a win and first title for 'The Assassin Baby'. In the third bout earlier this year, Figueiredo reclaimed the belt. The two fighters are now 1-1-1, meaning it is no surprise the UFC tried to book a fourth clash between the pair.

Although the top of the flyweight division has been the subject of a trilogy fight, Kai Kara-France has bided his time whilst building up an impressive resume. The New Zealander is the No.2-ranked flyweight and is on a three-fight win streak, including notable wins over Cody Garbrandt and Askar Askarov.

Kai Kara-France will look to avenge his loss to Brandon Moreno back in 2019 when the two clash at UFC 277 in July for the interim flyweight title.

Watch Eugene Bareman discuss Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Moreno here:

Deiveson Figueiredo upset the UFC has booked an interim flyweight title fight

Although he is recovering from an injury, Deiveson Figueiredo is upset with the UFC and Dana White. The Brazilian feels he has been mistreated by the organization and labeled the interim belt as "plastic."

The 34-year-old reportedly told the UFC that he won't be available to compete again until the end of the year. Figueiredo, however, is convinced that the UFC doesn't believe in his return timeframe and instead disrespected him by booking an interim title fight between Moreno and Kara-France.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, the flyweight champion said:

“I’m very upset, and I’ll send the UFC all the exams I have that prove my injury, because I’ve heard that they haven’t received these documents... That was bullsh*t...The belt is mine. There’s no other belt, except for this plastic belt, this joke they’re doing between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France.”

The Brazilian even suggested that he may leave the flyweight division for the bantamweight class.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far