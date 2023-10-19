"Everything will be forgotten" - Former boxing champion weighs in on the ethical dilemma surrounding Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn

Ricky Hatton has weighed in on Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr.

'The Destroyer' returned to action in September, scoring a unanimous decision win over Rodolfo Orozco. That was Benn's first fight in well over a year, having spent the majority of 2023 on the sidelines. That was due to his infamous drug test failure, just days prior to a scheduled bout against Chris Eubank Jr.

While there are still tons of unanswered questions coming out of that failure, he's now back. Furthermore, it seems that he will get the fight that he originally wanted last year, a clash with 'Next Gen'. According to recent reports, the two British stars are targeting a fight in late 2023.

While some have bashed Chris Eubank Jr.'s decision to box Conor Benn so soon after his failure, it might not matter. Well, that's what Ricky Hatton believes, as he stated in a recent interview with Casino Canada.

In the interview, 'The Hitman' opined that many fans will forget the drug test history, because of the importance of the bout. Speaking to Casino Canada, Hatton stated:

"At the end of the day, everything will be forgotten about. The fight fans will want to see the fight because of the history, and the recent history, because it adds a bit more juice and flavour to the occasion. I don’t think there is a bigger fight in boxing than this because of circumstances. It’s a great, great fight."

Ricky Hatton picks Conor Benn to defeat Chris Eubank Jr.

It appears that Ricky Hatton is a full believer in Conor Benn.

As of now, the long-awaited clash with Chris Eubank Jr. is yet to be confirmed. However, if and when it's announced, one can expect 'The Destroyer' to open as a heavy underdog.

Those were the circumstances when the two were booked last Fall, and it made sense. Eubank Jr. is the more proven man, having been a champion at a higher weight class. Benn packs power but has never faced top-level opposition.

Despite that, Ricky Hatton is rolling with Conor Benn to get the job done. Speaking to Casino Canada, the former champion opined:

"If he does have the same heart [as his father], and the same determination and drive as his dad then I think Benn Jr seems to have a little more savvy and patience and controlled aggression about him so it makes it very exciting. You have to say after Eubank’s last performance against Smith, he has to be a slight favorite, but I fancy Conor to win."