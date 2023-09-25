Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Israel Adesanya's DUI arrest, Rafael Fiziev's injury, and more.

#3. Rampage Jackson accuses PRIDE of racism and dive money

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently had an in-depth conversation about the MMA world with ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley on an episode of the Jaxxon Podcast.

They talked about a wide range of topics, including Dana White's biased treatment during their tenure in the UFC. 'Rampage' spoke up against another former employer of his as well.

Talking about PRIDE FC, Jackson exposed the defunct MMA promotion of paying him abysmally low pay based on racial prejudice. He also alleged that he was asked to take dive money for a fight.

"Back in Pride, them motherf**kers were making $200-300k cash money... They were paying me $30,000, bro. I was their biggest star from America besides Kevin Randleman and Mark Coleman. I went back and told them, 'Y'all paying me n***a money. What the f**k?... I didn't feel any loyalty to them, so I kind of started talking. I started saying too much... I talked about when I fought [Kazushi] Sakuraba, how they offered me $1000 more for taking a dive."

Catch Rampage's comments below from the 49:15 mark:

#2. Israel Adesanya visits court for DUI charge in New Zealand

Israel Adesanya pleaded guilty to drunk driving on Monday. He was seen leaving the courthouse accompanied by his associates after a summons hearing. He is due to return for sentencing on January 10, as per media reports.

The former UFC middleweight champion could be looking at a maximum penalty of $4,500 ($2,680 approx. in US dollars) or three months of jail time.

Adesanya was apprehended by the authorities on August 19, three weeks before his title fight against Sean Strickland at UFC 293, which he lost via unanimous decision. He was driving under the influence of 87 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood. The legal limit in New Zealand is 50 mg.

'The Last Stylebender' apologized in a statement released to multiple media outlets:

"I want to apologize to the community, my family, and my team for the decision I made to get behind the wheel after drinking at a dinner. I am disappointed with my decision to drive, it was wrong. I know that people might follow me and I want them to know I do not think this behavior is acceptable."

Fans were quick to draw comparisons with Jon Jones, whom he had previously mocked for getting charged with aggravated DWI.

#1. Rafael Fiziev shares hospital update after UFC Vegas 79

Rafael Fiziev suffered an unfortunate injury at UFC Vegas 79 last weekend during the main event fight against Mateusz Gamrot. He lost the bout via TKO by injury.

Later that night, Fiziev posted the first injury update from a local Las Vegas hospital, where he was receiving treatment along with two other UFC fighters - Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Bryce Mitchell.

'Ataman' said in the video:

"Second round [the injury happened]. Look, everybody [is] here. What a business, yeah? What a business, guys. The best business in the world. Everybody here. Alhamdulillah.”

MMA physician Dr. David Abbasi speculated that Fiziev has sustained an ACL tear and would take 9-12 months to return to the octagon.