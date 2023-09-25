"Izzy’s downfall is satisfying to see" - Jon Jones comparisons spread like wildfire as Israel Adesanya gets arrested for drunken driving

Israel Adesanya, long regarded as a fighter and public figure with a keen sense of self-awareness and a knack for avoiding legal entanglements outside the realm of competition, recently found himself embroiled in a DUI (driving under the influence) incident that has cast a shadow over his reputation among some MMA enthusiasts.

In the world of the UFC, notable stars like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones have succumbed to the pitfalls of road rage episodes, which undeniably tarnished their legacies. Interestingly, Adesanya had previously taken subtle jabs at Jones for his recurrent troubles in real life until the two fighters settled their differences earlier this year.

In the wake of his DUI incident, Adesanya has issued a heartfelt apology to his fans, friends, and family, openly acknowledging his culpability in the drunk driving case. The incident transpired in New Zealand, where Adesanya was found to have operated a vehicle on Wellesley St. in Auckland Central with a blood alcohol level of 87 milligrams per 100 milliliters, surpassing the legal limit of 50 milligrams.

Expand Tweet

Now facing potential consequences, which reportedly include a $4,500 fine or up to three months in prison, Israel Adesanya has expressed profound regret for his actions. The disheartening trend of sporting icons stumbling into a negative light has been a recurrent theme in the past, leaving many fans concerned that Adesanya may be on a similar path.

Given this context, numerous fans have responded to Israel Adesanya's DUI incident by drawing parallels to Jon Jones' previous troubles. One fan wrote:

"Bro still trying to be Jon Jones."

Another fan wrote:

"Jon Jones walked so Izzy could run."

Yet another fan wrote:

"The Jon Jones effect."

Check out some of the best reactions below:

[Fan reactions via X]

Israel Adesanya DUI: The former UFC middleweight champion's statement following DUI episode

Israel Adesanya, the former UFC middleweight champion, has extended a heartfelt apology to his supporters after openly acknowledging his culpability in a drunk driving incident that transpired in New Zealand. Adesanya was arrested while driving a vehicle on Wellesley St in Auckland Central, registering a blood alcohol concentration of 87 milligrams per 100 milliliters—surpassing the lawful threshold of 50 milligrams.

Expand Tweet

Facing potential consequences of a $4500 fine or a three-month prison sentence, Adesanya expressed profound remorse for his conduct. In a formal communication issued to the New Zealand Herald, Israel Adesanya admitted to his lapse in judgment, articulating the following sentiments:

"I deeply regret my decision to drive after consuming alcohol during dinner, and I apologize to the community, my family, and my team. I was pulled over and subjected to a blood test, which revealed a reading of 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood. My decision to drive was unquestionably wrong, and I am disappointed in myself. I understand that people may look up to me, and I want them to know that I do not endorse such behavior."